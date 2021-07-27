Huttig Building Products (HBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 2.00%.

NASDAQ:HBP opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

