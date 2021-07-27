Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

