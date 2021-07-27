Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 8,383.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HGTXU stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

