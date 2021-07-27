Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 8,383.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HGTXU stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
