Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $12.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BOSSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.27%.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

