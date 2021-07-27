Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

