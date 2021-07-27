Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.