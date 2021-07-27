Huazhu Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,164% compared to the average daily volume of 100 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.81. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

