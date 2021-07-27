Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $41.33

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.33, but opened at $38.55. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 42,947 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -243.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

