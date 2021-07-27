HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

