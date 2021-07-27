HRT Financial LP Takes $394,000 Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.65 million, a P/E ratio of -430.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

