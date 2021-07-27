HRT Financial LP Sells 5,374 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

