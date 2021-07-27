HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,005 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,206,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.18. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.