HRT Financial LP Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

HRT Financial LP lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 44.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,955 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after buying an additional 579,864 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24.

