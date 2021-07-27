H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.74. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 329,865 shares changing hands.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

