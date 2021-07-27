Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 28,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

