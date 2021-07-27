Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HKXCY. Citigroup downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HKXCY opened at $64.12 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.77.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

