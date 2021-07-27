HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

HMST stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 328,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

