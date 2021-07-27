Home Point Capital Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital’s (NASDAQ:HMPT) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 28th. Home Point Capital had issued 7,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $94,250,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Home Point Capital’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $688.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

