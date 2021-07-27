HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $353,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after acquiring an additional 883,893 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

