Hoge Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and approximately $623,644.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00811880 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,614,521,354 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.