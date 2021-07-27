Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $35.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.46 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

HMLP stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $596.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.