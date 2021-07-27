Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,913. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.83 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

