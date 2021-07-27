Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

HXL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.83 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Truist upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

