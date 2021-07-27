Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 138,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

