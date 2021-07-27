Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

