Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ HGBL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 968.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

