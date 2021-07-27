Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Up 2.2%

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. 88 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 139,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

