Helix (HLIX) Trading Down 75% Over Last 7 Days

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 86.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Helix has traded 75% lower against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $16,159.75 and approximately $28.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021412 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001514 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

