Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $694.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLX. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

