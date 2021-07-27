Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Up 4.3% After Earnings Beat

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $43.09. 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

