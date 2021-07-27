Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.84 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $223.22 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002196 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00030798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00223182 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00029812 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,118,955,663 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

