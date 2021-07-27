Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Heartland BancCorp stock remained flat at $$92.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278. The company has a market capitalization of $184 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $96.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $2.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

