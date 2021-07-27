HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. HealthStream updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $965.43 million, a PE ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

