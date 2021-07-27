HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. HealthStream updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $965.43 million, a PE ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $30.00.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
