Head-To-Head Review: Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) & The Competition

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enveric Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% Enveric Biosciences Competitors -23.13% 1.38% 0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million -$6.86 million -1.61 Enveric Biosciences Competitors $3.28 billion $577.69 million 19.14

Enveric Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enveric Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enveric Biosciences Competitors 2132 8411 15587 646 2.55

Enveric Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.31%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences rivals beat Enveric Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

