Head to Head Contrast: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) vs. GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vitru and GP Strategies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80 GP Strategies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Vitru presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. GP Strategies has a consensus target price of $21.28, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given GP Strategies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Vitru.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru N/A N/A N/A GP Strategies 2.20% 7.62% 4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitru and GP Strategies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 4.00 $10.11 million $0.52 33.65 GP Strategies $473.11 million 0.75 $7.07 million $0.73 27.97

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GP Strategies. GP Strategies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Vitru on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services. Its workforce transformation services also include comprise automotive performance solutions, which consists of workforce development services; sales enablement solutions, including custom product sales training; and other customer loyalty and marketing related services. It serves multinational automotive manufacturers, financial services companies, technology services companies, aerospace services companies, and governmental agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

