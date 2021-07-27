Head-To-Head Comparison: Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) vs. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Opthea alerts:

This table compares Opthea and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $60,000.00 5,463.06 -$11.10 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $24.69 billion 3.50 $123.00 million $7.09 9.71

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opthea and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 1 4 0 2.80 Gilead Sciences 0 9 11 0 2.55

Opthea presently has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 349.80%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $75.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences 1.18% 51.91% 14.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Opthea on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.