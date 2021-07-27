HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.300-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 billion-$58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.27 billion.

HCA traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.62. 25,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.05.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,751 shares of company stock valued at $53,888,920 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

