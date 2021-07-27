HC Wainwright Raises Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $36.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,989 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.