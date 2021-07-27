Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06. Hasbro has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $139,780,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

