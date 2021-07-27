Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $139,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

