Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.21

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 2488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.
The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 127.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
