Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.21

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 2488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 127.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

