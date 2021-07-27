Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

HOG stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

