Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

