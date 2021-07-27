Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Halliburton by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

HAL opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.