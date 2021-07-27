H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in July

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.72. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.