Guggenheim Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,500.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAM. lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $726.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $687.10 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

