Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $123.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.