Guardant Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,714 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the typical volume of 125 put options.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

NASDAQ GH opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,340. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Guardant Health by 62.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

