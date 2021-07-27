Grumpy Finance Price Tops $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.00781921 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00130239 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

