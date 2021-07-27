Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 184,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after buying an additional 230,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $165.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

